Tuesday, November 10, 2020
November 2020 Multimedia Digital Editions Now Available

The November Digital Editions of World Screen and TV Listings include embedded video, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

Video interviews with Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and MarVista’s Hannah Pillemer. There are WorldScreenings interviews with Lionsgate’s Agapy Kapouranis, Banijay’s Cathy Payne, Red Arrow Studios’ Tim Gerhartz, eOne’s Stuart Baxter, ViacomCBS’s Guillermo Borensztein and DreamWorks Animation’s Peter Gal and profiles on innovation at Japan’s NHK and Off the Fence’s factual focus. Plus interactive In-Demand reports on holiday TV movies, formats from Global Agency, kids’ preschool & bridge shows, series for children 6-12, mysteries & thrillers, blue-sky dramas, travel & adventure shows and factual series focused on people & society.

Fall highlights from numerous companies, including links to trailers.











