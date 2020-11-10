Crackle Plus Unveils Collaboration with Amagi

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Plus has partnered with Amagi to create and distribute a linear channel experience for Crackle, Popcornflix and other channels on FAST platforms.

At launch, Crackle and Popcornflix linear channels will be available on such platforms as Plex and VIZIO Watch Free, with additional platforms and channels expected to be announced soon. Viewers of these linear channels will have access to a curated selection of Crackle and Popcornflix’s library of studio film titles and classic TV series, as well as a growing list of original and exclusive programming, including Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Corporate Animals, Blue Iguana, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life and Going From Broke.

Crackle and Popcornflix linear and VOD networks will each be available in the U.S. on up to 27 devices and services by the end of the year, including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, smart TVs (Samsung, LG, VIZIO), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus, said: “Launching free linear channels is the next phase in making our streaming services Crackle and Popcornflix more ubiquitous and accessible to a growing number of viewers. We are excited to partner with best-in-class technology partner Amagi to ensure we deliver the highest quality experiences to both viewers and advertisers. With 80,000 hours of content available within our networks and through our sister content distribution company Screen Media, the opportunities to create new exciting linear experiences, including additional branded channels, are endless.”

Srinivasan KA, co-founder at Amagi, said: “We continue to see a meteoric rise in the ad-supported entertainment audience. Crackle Plus is a perfect candidate for successful linear channels because of the strong AVOD brands it controls, like Crackle, Popcornflix, Chicken Soup for the Soul and A Plus, and its extensive premium content library. This gives marketers comfort in advertising with well-known and brand-safe channels.”