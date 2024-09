ADVERTISEMENT

David Eilenberg, Roku’s head of content, is set to deliver a keynote address to a joint audience of NATPE Global and Realscreen Summit delegates on February 5, the crossover day of the two events.

Eilenberg’s keynote marks the first time a NATPE keynote will have full participation from the Realscreen Summit audience. His session will outline Roku’s strategic priorities for success. Eilenberg will share his thoughts on the evolution of Roku’s content strategy, innovative approaches in working with brands, collaborations that are expanding Roku’s offering and his take on data-driven developments in tech that will drive entertainment media forward in the years to come.

Realscreen Summit will open on February 3 with a keynote address from Jason Sarlanis, president of TNT, TBS, truTV, ID and HLN, linear and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery. Sarlanis will share his insights on the evolving landscape of unscripted programming. In his keynote interview, Sarlanis will discuss the challenges and opportunities in the industry today, how to create buzzworthy content and where he sees growth in an unpredictable market.

Mary Maddever, executive VP of Realscreen and executive content director for NATPE Global, said: “There’s a lot of discussion on the current impact of consolidation, ad revenue migration, tech innovation and the audience shift to streaming, but to help companies plan and prioritize for what’s ahead, we’re asking industry thought leaders to fast forward; in five years, how may these factors reshape the mediascape and impact business models? The keynotes from David and Jason will address this while outlining their strategies for success and how the role of content is evolving.”

Claire Macdonald, executive director of NATPE, said: “NATPE Global continues to dive in deeper on distribution and growth strategies, broadening the expertise and connections we’re bringing to the stage and the marketplace with companies that represent the new and evolving partnerships and skills that are relevant to growing your business now.”