ADVERTISEMENT

Content Americas, running from January 20 to 23, has lined up a keynote from Luis Fernández, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

During his first keynote interview since becoming chairman, Fernández will discuss how the network has evolved under his leadership, highlight upcoming programming and showcase the company’s overall strategy to produce and deliver culturally relevant entertainment, news and sports content to the Latino community across all platforms.

Under Fernández, Telemundo has maintained its position as a leader in Spanish-language television and a leading network in weekday prime time and on Sunday nights. The network’s programming this year as included exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the Olympics under the Telemundo Deportes umbrella and Noticias Telemundo’s political coverage of the lead-up to the U.S. presidential election.

Prior to being named chairman, Fernández was executive VP of network news for Telemundo and oversaw all operations and editorial direction. He significantly expanded its news programming, including launching Noticias Telemundo Mediodia, Noticias Telemundo, Noticias Telemundo Investiga and Telemundo Planeta Tierra, the first environmental reporting unit in Spanish-language television news.

Previously, Fernández served as international CEO of Real Madrid for the Asia-Pacific region. He also formerly held the positions of president of entertainment and president of Univision Studios at Univision Communications and executive president of RTVE. He has also held leadership roles at companies such as CANAL+, Telecinco, Cadena SER, Radio El País and Cadena COPE.