MIPCOM 2024 sees FOX Entertainment Global returning to Cannes with a diverse portfolio of programming, highlighted by a historical docudrama limited series from the legendary Martin Scorsese; a four-part anthology series based on real-life accounts from the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel; and a drama series filled with small-town charm and a fried-chicken family feud.

“With Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints, our clients will discover a high-caliber, prestigious project with universal global appeal from one of the most consequential filmmakers of our time,” says Tony Vassiliadis, executive VP. “One Day in October is a gripping, timely and emotional journey of heroism and humanity, and The Chicken Sisters is a delightful drama that’s sure to charm audiences with its small-town heart, humor and family feuds.”

“FOX Entertainment puts creativity first, delivering unexpected, unforgettable entertainment to audiences everywhere,” he adds.