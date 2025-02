ADVERTISEMENT

The FOX Entertainment Global slate features Going Dutch, a Denis Leary-led comedy that takes place on a U.S. Army base in the Netherlands.

A new survivalist competition series is on offer, with Extracted seeing families play pivotal roles in their relatives’ fates. “What sets it apart is the emotional component—family members controlling the fate of their loved ones—bringing an unpredictable and dramatic twist,” says David Smyth, executive VP of content sales and partnerships.

Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner sees the actor retrace President Theodore Roosevelt and John Muir’s journey that culminated in a more structured U.S. National Park System. “This limited series combines stunning cinematography, rich history and Costner’s unmistakable passion for the American wilderness,” Smyth notes.

“FOX Entertainment Global remains focused on delivering diverse, high-quality programming with universal appeal,” Smyth says.