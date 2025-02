ADVERTISEMENT

TVUP Streaming Media has named Edwin Elberg, who has held roles at ClaroVTR, Liberty Latin America, Telefonica and Verizon Communications, as its new CEO.

Elberg will lead the company’s strategy and spearhead its international expansion, driving growth and innovation in the B2B streaming television and entertainment sector. Prior to joining TVUP, Elberg served as senior director of product development at ClaroVTR in Chile. Elberg also held product development leadership positions at Liberty Latin America, Telefonica in Spain and LatAm and Verizon Communications in the U.S.

“I am thrilled to join TVUP as CEO and lead the company in its next phase of growth and innovation,” said Elberg. “The media and entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly, and TVUP is uniquely positioned to redefine how content in all its forms is delivered and experienced. I look forward to working with our incredibly talented team to expand our reach, enhance our product offerings and bring cutting-edge solutions to our customers and partners.”

“As a founder and top executive of TVUP, I am delighted to welcome Edwin as our new CEO,” said Eudald Domènech, president and service architect at TVUP Streaming Media. “This appointment marks an important milestone in the evolution of our streaming television service, which has become a benchmark in the sector thanks to its innovative combination of subscriptions and dynamic advertising. The incorporation of the new CEO comes at a key moment for the company. We are about to embark on a new stage of expansion, and I am convinced that, under Edwin’s leadership, we will be able to more effectively communicate the added value of our platform, thus facilitating client adoption and loyalty.”