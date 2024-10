ADVERTISEMENT

Both Bell Media and Rogers Communications have struck new pacts with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and all legal disputes regarding the distribution of WBD content in the Canadian market have been settled.

Bell Media expanded its partnership with WBD, extending Crave for multiple years as the exclusive home of HBO and Max content. The expansion of Bell Media’s existing licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery, announced in 2023, ensures Crave subscribers have continued access to a vast library of premium content for the foreseeable future.

The new agreement also includes a co-production commitment for original Canadian content with global appeal, licensing of Bell Media original content for use on Warner Bros. Discovery platforms outside of Canada and extended access to French-language content for use on Bell Media platforms.

“We are strengthening and deepening our relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, marking a significant milestone as we move forward together,” said Stewart Johnston, senior VP of content and sales at Bell Media. “With our commitment to develop co-productions and the extended pipeline of extremely valuable content for subscribers, we’ve ensured Crave is well-positioned for continued growth and success.”

Bell Media and Warner Bros. Discovery have settled all matters in their recent dispute regarding Bell’s suite of Discovery-branded channels. In June, Bell filed a Notice of Application in the Ontario Superior Court seeking an injunction to block rival Rogers from distributing Discovery channels.

Today, Rogers confirmed a deal as the exclusive English-language content rights holder, distributor and advertising representative for the Discovery brands in Canada, serving as the home of Warner Bros. Discovery’s suite of English-language U.S. lifestyle and factual brands starting January 1, 2025. Rogers will launch TV channels for Discovery ID and Discovery and will work with Canadian distribution partners to make the content widely available. In addition, content from Cooking, OWN, MotorTrend, Animal Planet and Discovery Science will be available on demand and via Citytv+ on Amazon Prime Video Channels.

“We’re already home to Canada’s number one sports network, and this partnership helps solidify our leadership in entertainment with a diverse media portfolio of TV’s most iconic brands,” said Colette Watson, president of Rogers Sports & Media.