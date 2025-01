ADVERTISEMENT

Bell Media in Canada has expanded its alliance with NASCAR, becoming the home of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series alongside the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series rights.

The deal includes coverage on Bell Media’s linear and digital platforms, including CTV, TSN, USA Network and TSN+. Bell Media has also landed additional rights to the NASCAR Canada Series and ARCA Menards Series events. Meanwhile, REV TV becomes the host broadcaster of the NASCAR Canada Series, as well as the NASCAR international series races and the ARCA Menards Series.

“We’re thrilled to extend our long-running partnership with Bell Media and look forward to bringing REV TV on board,” said Nick Skipper, NASCAR’s managing director for media strategy. “Both are top-class partners that will help us best serve our passionate Canadian fan base across all of our racing series and continue to grow the sport in this important market.”

“Our long-standing, successful partnership with NASCAR underscores Bell Media’s dedication to bringing world-class motorsports to Canadian fans—and this season, we’re debuting a new place to watch NASCAR with USA Network,” said Shawn Redmond, VP of Bell Media Sports. “With the addition of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series bringing even more dynamic content to our platforms, we’ll continue to showcase the energy and intensity of NASCAR to our passionate fans all season long.”

“As Canada’s home for motorsports and motoring, we are thrilled to have Canada’s premier motorsports series, the NASCAR Canada Series, as a part of our diverse programming lineup,” said Mike Garrow, CEO of REV TV. “We are eager to present Canadian fans their homegrown heroes in new and exciting ways, alongside NASCAR’s other global series from Mexico, Brazil and Europe. REV TV will also be the home of the ARCA Menards Series, where stock car stars of tomorrow will shine today.”