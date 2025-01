ADVERTISEMENT

VJC Media, headed by Vanessa Chapman, and Liberi Consulting, led by Aimée Norman and Janet Balmforth, have set up The Growth Partners, a consultancy to offer specialist advice and a bespoke roadmap to seeking potential financing and investment.

The venture is aimed at SMEs working across all genres of TV and film internationally looking to take the next step in business development. The Growth Partners’ Get Investment Ready Programme helps companies with plans to grow or diversify, putting in place future-facing positioning and structure. It establishes objectives while covering key areas of impact, including an internal and external financial, structural and USP evaluation, market intelligence, industry positioning, corporate messaging and communications coaching. For businesses that have completed the Get Investment Ready Programme, The Growth Partners can also offer further counsel on seeking financing where relevant.

As director of VJC Media, Chapman advises IP owners, studios, international media companies, broadcasters and investors on franchise development, financing and investment. She was formerly controller of children’s and youth programming at ITV and controller of programming and strategy at LEGO Media. Liberi Consulting’s Norman and Balmforth have 25 years of experience in corporate communication creating and implementing impactful and strategic campaigns.

Chapman said: “At a changeable time in the market, The Growth Partners came out of recent conversations with colleagues about how to navigate the current commercial challenges in our industry. For those companies looking to diversify, to secure financing or to grow, the first question is ‘how?.’ To be ready to attract finance, it is important to be prepared, to demonstrate a business that is both robust ‘under the bonnet,’ but also one that understands its position and worth in the marketplace. Through the combination of VJC Media and Liberi’s experience, industry knowledge and advisory abilities, The Growth Partners will help provide businesses with clarity and a roadmap to those important next steps.”

Norman and Balmforth added: “Working with Vanessa is a joy, and we couldn’t have more respect for her knowledge and experience. Having worked closely with her on a number of clients, collaborating on this initiative was a natural step bringing together our complementary expertise. For businesses looking to navigate market challenges and strengthen their position, The Growth Partners can bring clear guidance and a steady pair of hands.”