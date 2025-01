ADVERTISEMENT

The Crunchyroll anime app has been added on Sky TV platforms in the U.K. and Ireland, giving access to the service directly through Sky Glass and Sky Stream, rolling out from today and onto Sky Q by the end of the summer.

Launching on Sky TV products will allow millions of households across the country access to Crunchyroll’s extensive library of nearly 2,000 anime series and films, as well as more than 3,500 music videos and concerts.

The move comes in time for Crunchyroll’s winter anime season, which includes Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow-, the hit dark fantasy series returning to follow Sung Jinwoo as he masters his necromancer abilities; Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE, the final season of the hit apocalyptic science series; The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, where Maomao’s keen intellect and daring instincts unravel even more palace mysteries; and more than 40 other series premiering new episodes weekly just after their Japanese broadcast.