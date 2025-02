ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max is set to arrive in Australia on March 31 with premium, standard and ad-supported tiers.

The streaming service will be available as a standalone subscription. Max also lands on Foxtel and its ad tier will accessible to the pay service’s Foxtel IQ customers at no additional cost.

JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “We’ve been clear that the globalization of Max is a top priority, and Australia represents one of our biggest new markets and a significant opportunity to delight even more fans with the incredible stories told by our iconic brands. Combining an unrivaled breadth of high-quality content, legendary franchises and a strong product experience, Australians can look forward to the highest-calibre streaming proposition from March 31.”

Michael Brooks, general manager for Australia and New Zealand, added, “WBD has a long history in Australia, and we know our world-class content from HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery and more is incredibly popular with audiences here. We have a clear strategy to maximize reach through our direct-to-consumer app and distribution partnerships, and our collaboration with Foxtel at launch is a testament to that. We can’t wait for fans across the country to experience Max.”