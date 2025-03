ADVERTISEMENT

Max officially lands in Turkey on April 15, replacing BluTV, the local streamer Warner Bros. Discovery acquired in 2023.

Turkey will be the 77th launch for Max, which reaches almost 117 million subs globally.

BluTV content will remain on Max alongside the global SVOD’s lineup of HBO and Max originals, Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios movies, sports from Eurosport, Cartoon Network and Cartoonito programming, live news from CNN International, a selection of discovery+ shows and a true-crime lineup.

BluTV’s slate of originals includes Magarsus, the second season of which launches March 6, Prince and Bezhat Ç. Max says it is committed to investing in local productions in Turkey.

Jamie Cooke, general manager for CEE, MENA and Turkey at Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “Max is the streaming home of Warner Bros. Discovery and offers subscribers an incredible breadth and depth of culture-defining entertainment from our services, networks and studios, all in one place. Turkey is a key market as we take Max global, and we’re thrilled to make it available to everyone in the country on April 15. By combining the best of BluTV’s content together with the prestige content from Max and its enhanced global platform, we’re not only improving the user experience but also offering the subscribers much more to choose from. This marks a significant and exciting milestone in fully integrating BluTV into Warner Bros. Discovery’s global portfolio.”