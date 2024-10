ADVERTISEMENT

The free streaming sports and entertainment network wedotv has closed a number of licensing deals with studios and distributors, including a multi-territory pact with FOX Entertainment Global.

The partnership with FOX Entertainment Global will bring hundreds of TV movies to wedotv services in the U.K., DACH, Italy, the Nordics and Benelux countries. The package includes a number of Christmas-themed films and hits such as House of Versace, Pop Star, Twist of Fate and The Watcher, among others.

wedotv has invested in over 1,000 hours of content for the DACH region, including crime documentaries from ZDF Studios, movies from New Regency, 12 Bud Spencer titles from Dolphin Medien, films from One Gate (Studio Hamburg) and the true-crime series Crime Scene Solvers. wedotv also acquired 400 hours of movies from Icon Productions for its channels operating in the U.K. and 100 hours of movies from Reel One for the U.K., Italy and the DACH region.

“In order to compete with some of the established subscription and free services, we recognize that greatly expanding our distribution is only part of an effective streaming business strategy,” said Chris Sharp, co-CEO of wedotv. “It is vital that we invest in programming. The lifeblood of any channel business, whether it’s streaming or broadcast or delivered through a hybrid technology, is a quality user experience where the viewers stay over long viewing periods and see multiple advertising breaks. We are grateful to have such strong relationships with the top studios and distributors of content throughout Europe.”