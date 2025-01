ADVERTISEMENT

Prentiss Fraser has been tapped as president of FOX Entertainment Global, exiting her post as president of television distribution at FIFTH SEASON (formerly Endeavor Content).

Based in Los Angeles, Fraser will oversee worldwide distribution, formats and off-platform sales for the FOX Television Network and FOX Entertainment Studios’ entire portfolio of in-house production engines, including its scripted content unit, FOX Alternative Entertainment, animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, Studio Ramsay Global in partnership with Gordon Ramsay, entertainment platform TMZ and independent film label Tideline, as well as other key divisions of Fox Corporation and third-party partners.

Fraser’s previous experience includes positions as executive VP and managing director of content distribution for FOX Networks Group in London, where she was responsible for the monetization of over 20,000 hours of programming, and senior VP of worldwide sales and acquisitions for television international at eOne Entertainment in Toronto.

“Prentiss’s worldview, relationships and strategic mindset will be instrumental as we enter a new, prolific period of creativity, growth and expansion,” said Rob Wade, CEO of FOX Entertainment. “Distribution is central to our studio and network content strategy, and her appointment rounds out our senior leadership team, adding a respected, results-driven heavy-hitter to helm global distribution at a pivotal time for FOX Entertainment.”

“To build a new legacy for an established Hollywood studio brand is a rare and incredibly exciting opportunity,” said Fraser. “I look forward to joining Rob Wade and his fantastic team, as well as FOX’s talented creative partners and producers, in bringing the best in entertainment to platforms around the world.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Ebell has been named as the new head of FIFTH SEASON’s international television distribution business. She will step up to the position of executive VP of television distribution to lead the division from March 31, at the same time as the departure of Fraser.

Ebell will report to FIFTH SEASON’s co-CEOs, Chris Rice and Graham Taylor, who commented, “Creating an unorthodox, tailored and relentlessly creative approach to distribution was the genesis of FIFTH SEASON as a business, and Prentiss has spent the last five years building on this with us—turning the division into a powerhouse with global recognition and best in class content. We’re grateful to her for everything she’s done during her tenure and have adored working with her. We are deeply excited to see Jen step into the role. Since joining us several years ago, Jen has shown herself to be an insightful and strategic leader, an incredible distribution executive, a tastemaker with deep industry relationships and a strong sense of what makes our company distinctive—which makes her the perfect candidate to take the team forward.”

Prior to joining FIFTH SEASON in 2020, Jennifer was senior VP of EMEA sales at ITV Studios Global Entertainment.