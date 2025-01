ADVERTISEMENT

All3Media Founding Chief Executive Steve Morrison has been honored with the Commander of the Order of the British Empire for Services to the Media and Creative Industries.

Over five decades in broadcasting, film and TV production, Morrison has been instrumental in the growth of the U.K.’s creative industries. He worked at Granada TV from 1974 to 2002, serving as director of programs, chief executive of Granada Plc and leading the growth of Granada TV programs from £37 million to £537 million. From 2003 to 2014, he was founding chief executive and later chairman of All3Media. Chairing University Court, Morrison encouraged the creation of the Edinburgh Futures Institute, and Edinburgh University awarded Steve an Honorary Doctorate in Social Science. He was director of the BBC Board, member for Scotland, from 2017 to 2022. As non-executive director, he helped launch the new BBC Commercial Board.

“I am delighted to be recognized and to be part of the success of Britain’s creative industries,” Morrison said. “I have been helped by extraordinary people throughout my career and I enjoy nurturing new talent. I share this with them and my family.”