ADVERTISEMENT

Box to Box Films alum Samantha Lawrence and former Fremantle executive Jane Atkinson have launched the agency Media MDs to support small to medium independent companies in reaching their full growth potential.

Media MDs will help these companies strategically recognize and reach their full growth potential while retaining their DNA and creative independence. Lawrence and Atkinson will take a flexible and holistic approach to unlocking value for their partners.

The new agency will offer effective and affordable packages that provide personalized expertise and commercial support. It will offer a full suite of interchangeable and flexible services, including commercial strategy for growth or diversification planning, identifying investment and market opportunities, exploring alternative funding models, leadership coaching, building company culture, risk and crisis management, people and change management, diversity and inclusion, policy and process mapping, among others.

Lawrence was most recently managing director of Box to Box Films and, prior to that, spent seven years at Universal International Studios, where, from 2017, she served as managing director of Monkey Kingdom (Made in Chelsea, The Real Housewives of Cheshire, Don’t Hate the Playaz).

Atkinson takes on her new role after six years at Fremantle, where she was most recently director of global production. Under her supervision, Too Hot to Handle was delivered to Germany, Brazil and Mexico and many local Got Talents were commissioned. Prior to that, she worked in production management, with credits for Strictly Come Dancing, Deal or No Deal, Let It Shine, The Generation Game, Blue Peter and more.

“In a moment where content demand soars but budgets are strained, it feels incredibly timely to introduce Media MDs,” Lawrence said. “With competition in the market at an all-time high, to survive is to thrive, but without deep pockets or a major backer, indies often have no option but to prioritize creativity and delivery over long-term growth. Setting out, Jane and I wanted to lend our individual experience and skill sets to those without C-suite budgets and roles, but with an overwhelming need for broader strategic support and a genuine desire to succeed. In bringing a unique, accessible and adaptable solution to the industry, we hope to make the excitement of possibility palpable for all.”

Atkinson added, “Having worked across numerous content businesses, Samantha and I know only too well the challenges and opportunities this industry presents. Unified by shared values and ambition, we are committed to disrupting the market status to effectively support, nurture and raise the voices of the next generation of unique and diverse indies. Our skills will help guide partners toward organic, sustained success, and Media MDs will become a brand companies will be able to rely on to deliver a wide range of business services.”