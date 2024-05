ADVERTISEMENT

Content Americas is returning to the Hilton Miami Downtown from January 20 to 23, 2025, promising “significant enhancements” for the three-day event.

A number of changes will be made for the 2025 event. To ease elevator congestion, a number of meeting suites will be relocated to newly built stands and cabanas on the market floor, with additional meeting rooms made available on the conference level. On-site staff will be increased three-fold to ensure services are more easily available. Several new food stations and networking areas will be added on the market floor level. A new set of exhibition and networking options will be made available in the garden adjacent to the main market floor.