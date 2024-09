ADVERTISEMENT

Create Americas, which will aim to bring perspective on the fast-emerging creator economy, is set to run as a strand within Content Americas, taking place from January 21 to 23, 2025.

Create Americas will also provide context for how the traditional TV business can engage directly with audiences and create fresh partnerships. Create Americas will be open to all Content Americas delegates for no additional fee.

David Jenkinson, C21 founder, said, “The creator economy is challenging the traditional content business model, going direct to audience, with many of those audiences bigger than most TV programs can hope to achieve.

“Supercharged by AI and supported by migrating commissioner brands, the creator economy will lead to a new age of storytelling that redefines the future of content over the next few years. There will be no going back.”

Jenkinson added, “There is a tremendous opportunity to connect the legacy business with this emerging sector to the benefit of all. Content Americas, with Create Americas inside, brings these two communities together to facilitate new partnerships and opportunity in this New Content Economy. And across the year, C21’s digital platforms and live events provide watering holes around which all can meet, from traditional creators and producers, to platforms, channels, distributors, creators, brands and technology providers.”