UKTV and BBC Studios have tapped Sky alum Sophie Judge as global acquisitions manager.

Judge will be responsible for sourcing and securing all genres of content from third-party suppliers for UKTV’s portfolio of free-to-air and pay channels and free streaming service U, as well as BBC Studios’ global branded services. Judge joins from Sky, where she has been a pivotal member of the acquisitions team since 2009, serving as head of acquisitions for series and acquisitions manager for Sky Entertainment.

UKTV and BBC Studios’ lineup of acquired content includes U.K. premieres of hit series from around the world, such as The Chelsea Detective (season three), CSI: Vegas, Blackshore, MasterChef Australia and The Brokenwood Mysteries; U.S. box sets such as The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Prison Break, Mad Men and Sons of Anarchy; and fan favorites and home-grown programs such as The Bill and Sister Boniface Mysteries and a catalog of Guy Martin titles.

Judge said, “I’m really excited to be joining the team at UKTV and BBC Studios. They have a reputation for delivering world-class content. It’s a privilege to work alongside such a talented and experienced team. I’m really looking forward to working across the global services in the international market.”

“I’m thrilled that Sophie is joining the UKTV and BBC Studios acquisitions team,” commented Melanie Rumani, global head of acquisitions for UKTV and BBC Studios. “We are a truly global team acquiring content for our extensive network of over 40 services around the world, and I’m confident Sophie will make a huge contribution in continuing our success.”

Judge joins the team led by Rumani and reports to Harriet Armston-Clarke, senior global acquisitions manager for UKTV and BBC Studios.