Apple TV+ has set the global premiere of the Spanish-language rom-com Love You to Death (A muerte) for February 5.

From Atresmedia Televisión, the seven-episode series tells the story of the cautious Raúl, who reconnects with his former childhood friend, free-spirited and newly pregnant Marta, after he is diagnosed with heart cancer.

The show is led by Verónica Echegui (Orígenes secretos) and Joan Amargós (Show Yourself), supported by an ensemble cast that includes Paula Malia (Valeria), Cristian Valencia (Barcelona Christmas Night), Claudia Melo (Love is Forever), Roger Coma (Grand Hotel), Joan Solé (Cardo), Julián Villagrán (The Snow Girl) and David Bagés (The Last Night at Tremore Beach).

Love You to Death is created and directed by Dani de la Orden (Casa en Flames), with Montse Garcia (La Ruta, Alba, The Age of Anger), Ana Eiras (Crazy About Her) and Elena Bort (Ana Tramel. El juego) serving as executive producers.

The series is an Atresmedia TV production in collaboration with Sábado Películas, DeAPlaneta and Playtime Movies.