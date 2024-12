ADVERTISEMENT

TV5MONDE has developed Teach and Learn French with TV5MONDE, a free online interactive multimedia media platform, to offer resources aligned with the College Board’s Advanced Placement (AP) French Language and Culture exam to help students prepare for testing success.

Teach and Learn French with TV5MONDE prepares learners for the AP French exam and real-life communication. Its educational activities and video clips are updated weekly and help learners strengthen their cultural knowledge and practice pronunciation, grammar and vocabulary.

Educators can create curricula and classroom activities online, and students can access self-correcting exercises to enhance their language and cultural knowledge.

“We are thrilled to offer these educational resources in support of French-language students,” said Evelyne Pâquier, deputy director of promotion and teaching of French at TV5MONDE. “We are a top destination for francophone news and entertainment, and we are excited to bring our expertise into the classroom, helping students achieve lasting success in French language.”