ADVERTISEMENT

Lighthouse Pictures has promoted Trevor McWhinney, who has been with the company since its inception, to senior VP of content.

McWhinney previously held the position of VP of business development and VP of production. In these roles, he has produced several TV series and films, including Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, The Show, Three Wise Men and a Baby and Three Wiser Men and a Boy.

In his new position, McWhinney will oversee Lighthouse’s strategy for developing and producing original TV movies. He will collaborate with writers, clients and producers on new projects, from the development stage through to greenlight and delivery. His role will also focus on discovery and mentorship of new creative talent, as well as consultancy on production, union and business affairs.

“I’m delighted to be taking on this new role of senior VP of content at Lighthouse,” McWhinney said. “Having worked with its talented team for so many years, I have seen how the company has evolved and built a strong reputation for producing high-quality productions both across Canada and internationally. I look forward to working with Jameson, Gemma, Jamie and the rest of the team to continue leveraging our Canadian roots to champion talent and create projects for global partners and audiences.”

Jameson Parker, CEO of Lighthouse Pictures, added, “Trevor’s promotion to senior VP of content is a testament to his exceptional vision and understanding of the industry. He has been instrumental to Lighthouse’s success, and I have no doubt he will continue to elevate our projects and partnerships in this role. As we continue to grow, Trevor’s leadership will play a key role in shaping the future of our content and nurturing the next generation of creative talent.”