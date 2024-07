ADVERTISEMENT

Following the recent majority acquisition of Lighthouse Pictures by Martini Film Studios, Jameson Parker has been promoted to the position of CEO.

Parker has been elevated from his prior role as VP of production. Previous CEO Jamie Goehring will continue to perform the day-to-day operations of the company with Parker while focusing on expanding Lighthouse’s production pipeline and moving into new markets.

Parker has been working with Goehring and producer Shawn Williamson for nearly a decade, with credits including It Lives Inside, (QC Entertainment/NEON), Summer of ‘84 (Gunpowder/Sky) and Three Wise Men and a Baby (Hallmark).

Parker commented: “I am very grateful for the trust that the team at Lighthouse have placed in me. I am looking forward to working with Gemma and Jamie as we build upon the phenomenal work that Lighthouse has done to this point. It’s an incredible opportunity to enrich and expand the company’s brand—I couldn’t be more excited.”

Gemma Martini, founder and CEO of Martini Film Studios, said: “Part of the strategy when acquiring Lighthouse Pictures was to expand the scale and scope of the productions we will produce across Canada. With Jameson taking on the role of CEO, Jamie Goehring will focus his efforts on expanding the production slate whilst continuing to work alongside Jameson on the day-to-day operations of service production for clients with our highly acclaimed production teams here in Vancouver.”