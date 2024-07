Lighthouse Studios (The Bob’s Burgers Movie, The Cuphead Show, Little Ellen) has promoted finance director Marc Jordan to the newly created position of chief financial officer.

Jordan will develop and implement the company’s financial strategy and will oversee all financial aspects of co-productions and identify and secure funding opportunities for co-productions and other projects.

The next co-production in the pipeline is Showtime, an animated comedy set in a performing arts school. French Studio Gao Shan Pictures has joined the original project as a co-production partner, alongside previously announced partner Dog Ears.

Jordan joined Lighthouse Studios as financial controller when the company was founded in 2017. For the past four years, he has served as its finance director. He also currently serves as a board member of Animation Ireland.

“Marc has been a pivotal member of our team during his tenure at the studio,” said Claire Finn, managing director of Lighthouse Studios. “His promotion to CFO is well-deserved, and he will be instrumental in collaborating with our esteemed production partners to continue delivering the first-class animation we have been known for since our inception.”

“The past seven years have provided a tremendous opportunity to work with Claire and the team to grow from primarily an animation service provider to expanding into original content, and I am delighted to continue the journey to help further build Lighthouse Studios into a world class animation studio,” Jordan commented. “We are also excited to welcome Gao Shan as a co-production partner to work alongside us and Dog Ears on Showtime, a series that celebrates inclusion and kindness, the magic ingredients that help every child to shine and will encourage kids to get excited about being part of a performance—whatever part they choose.”