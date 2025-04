ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has bolstered its subtitle and dubbing offerings with an enhanced list of available languages for any title.

“As more of our members enjoy shows and films from around the world—nearly a third of all viewing on Netflix is for non-English stories—subtitles and dubbing are more important than ever,” the company said. “Our catalog includes a wide variety of TV shows and movies in over 30 languages, from critically acclaimed films to binge-worthy series, which lets our members immerse themselves in different cultures and languages from around the globe.”

Citing that it receives thousands of language availability requests per month, Netflix is now offering a full list of available languages for titles.

“We also often hear that our members use Netflix to learn a foreign language thanks to the many languages available on our service,” the company said. “So we offer several additional features to support language learning, including the ability to customize subtitles, and the Browse by Language feature on PC computers. These helpful features enhance the accessibility of our shows and movies, while supporting those set on being multilingual.”