Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has launched a FAST channel on Prime Video, Anoki, DistroTV and Plex.

The channel features a wide array of Cirque du Soleil’s acrobatic performances and acts through long-form documentaries, curated compilations, best-of highlights and short-form unscripted content.

“We are thrilled to introduce the FAST channel as an exciting new addition to our offering,” said Susan Levison, general manager at Cirque du Soleil STUDIO. “This innovative product allows us to expand our reach, connect with new audiences and integrate seamlessly into their day-to-day lives. By offering high-quality content through a free, ad-supported streaming experience, we are committed to delivering high value to viewers while solidifying our place in the evolving media landscape.”

Anne Belliveau, chief customer experience officer at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, added, “Cirque du Soleil has always been about creating awe-inspiring moments that transport audiences into a world of imagination and wonder. With the launch of our FAST channel, we are extending that magic beyond our live shows, bringing the Cirque experience directly into people’s homes. This is a natural evolution of our customer journey—one that now spans from our spectacular in-person performances to year-round digital touchpoints, including music, AR and VR experiences, AVOD content on social media, PPV and more. FAST is an integral part of our vision to reach as many fans as possible around the world while delivering meaningful value to our partners and sponsors. It’s not just about watching Cirque du Soleil—it’s about feeling inspired, anytime, anywhere.”