Max is continuing to roll out its Basic with Ads plan, which is now extending its offer in Spain, Portugal and Andorra as of April 8.

The move takes the advertising-supported subscription plan’s availability to 14 markets in Europe. Existing markets include France, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Romania, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium in Europe, as well as the U.S., Latin America and Australia, where Max launched on March 31st this year.

Spain and Andorra will cost €6.99 a month and Portugal €5.99.

Luca Nicoli, VP of digital ad-supported services for EMEA at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Expanding our advertising supported tier availability to Spain, Portugal and Andorra gives brands a unique opportunity to partner with our premier streaming service via high-impact ad products surrounding HBO and Max original series.”

Alessandro Araimo, executive VP and managing director at Warner Bros. Discovery Iberia and Italia, said: “We are pleased to enrich our streaming service Max and launch in Spain a new way for the audience to subscribe to the service and access to hundreds of memorable titles that are part of our group. At the same time, we are aware that advertisers want to spread their messages through media that are reliable, solid and have a clear and distinctive positioning in the market.”