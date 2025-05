ADVERTISEMENT

Max has renewed the Emmy-winning comedy series Hacks for a fifth season ahead of the series’ season four finale, debuting May 29.

Hacks has been a top-five series on Max since its season four debut in the U.S. and a top ten series globally. Season four has been pacing as the series’ best season yet and has achieved domestic and global week-over-week growth every week of the season.

The show, which has garnered 48 Emmy nominations throughout its run, stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato and Rose Abdoo, alongside many others.

Hacks is created and showrun by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. The series is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment, Morgan Sackett and Joe Mande. The studio is Universal Television.

Sarah Aubrey, head of Max original programming, said, “Yes! More! We congratulate Hacks’ singularly talented cast and crew and our great partners at Universal Television.”

Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, added, “Like Deborah Vance herself, Hacks only gets bolder, sharper and more iconic with time. We’re beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen, Paul, Lucia, our extraordinary cast and crew and our partners at Max.”