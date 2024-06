ADVERTISEMENT

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has tapped Susan Levison to run its new division focused on long-form content.

Cirque du Soleil STUDIO will develop unscripted and scripted television, films and animation projects, tapping into the hallmarks of the Cirque brand. Levison has more than 20 years of experience in developing and producing premium content across all genres, most recently serving as the head of studios at WWE. She was previously senior VP of alternative programming at CBS Television Studios and executive VP of original programming and production at VH1.

“I am delighted to welcome Susan to our team,” said Anne Belliveau, chief customer experience officer at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “Her extensive expertise in content, strategy and operations will be instrumental in realizing our vision and ambitious growth plans. Under her leadership, we are poised for success as we announce the opening of our new studios in Los Angeles. This expansion, a significant milestone under my direction, underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence. It enables us to fully leverage our remarkable intellectual properties, delivering a diverse and dynamic array of content to global audiences. Our LA studios signify not merely an expansion of space but a profound evolution in our creative capabilities, establishing a new benchmark for engaging entertainment across multiple platforms.”

Projects already in development include a feature film with Ridley Scott and Scott Free Productions based on O, Cirque’s water-themed production at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the vibrant and talented team at Cirque du Soleil during such an exciting time of growth and transformation,” said Levison. “We intend to leverage our extensive IP library to create TV and film projects that surprise and delight our audience.”