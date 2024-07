ADVERTISEMENT

Chris McGurk, chairman and CEO of Cineverse, is taking part in the FAST Festival, which is being held from July 23 to 25. You can sign up for your free registration here.

Before joining Cineverse in 2011, McGurk was the founder and CEO of Overture Films and CEO of Anchor Bay Entertainment. McGurk also served as vice chairman of the board and COO of MGM Studios. Earlier in his career, McGurk served in various executive capacities at Universal Pictures and several senior executive roles at The Walt Disney Studios, including Studios CFO and president of The Walt Disney Motion Picture Group.

The second edition of the FAST Festival will feature keynotes and panels with leading FAST channel operators, AVOD acquisition executives and distributors. It will be streamed live and available on-demand on www.FastFest.tv. The first festival attracted more than 1,700 registered participants and hundreds of additional viewers watching the sessions on demand. Look for announcements in the coming weeks about speakers and sessions.

McGurk joins the previously announced roster of FAST Festival speakers: Roku’s David Eilenberg, Tubi’s David Salmon, Rakuten TV’s Marcos Milanez, Samsung TV Plus’s Jenn Batty, Pluto TV’s Katrina Kowalski, Lionsgate’s Chase Brisbin, wedotv’s Philipp Rotermund, Plex’s Scott Olechowski, Free TV Networks’ Thanasis Tsiris and Lightning International’s James Ross. Look for more announcements soon.

Unlike other events requiring hefty registration fees, attendance to the FAST Festival is FREE. ONLY those registered will receive access to our Exclusive White Paper on FAST trends, featuring key intel from the event in a compact, easy-to-digest format. For your free registration, please go here.