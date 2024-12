ADVERTISEMENT

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, will take part in a keynote with David Beckham at MIP LONDON, set for February 23 to 27 at the IET Savoy Place.

“We promised the TV industry to deliver big moments and future-facing conversations at MIP LONDON next February,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIP LONDON and MIPCOM CANNES. “Bela and David are hugely impactful figures culturally and globally, each with great influence and unique perspectives on creating content and connecting with audiences and both with significant international platforms. It’s a privilege to welcome them both to the MIP stage in London.”

Netflix worked with the football legend and his Studio 99 on the hit docuseries Beckham, and they are currently collaborating on a series about Victoria Beckham’s fashion business. Bajaria and Beckham’s joint keynote will take place on Tuesday, February 25.