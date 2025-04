ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has ordered a second season of its arctic comedy North of North, a co-production with CBC.

Produced also in partnership with APTN, the comedy centers on a young Inuk woman who wants to build a new future for herself after a spontaneous exit from her marriage. This doesn’t come easy in a small Arctic town where everyone knows each other’s business.

The series, created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, stars Anna Lambe, Maika Harper, Braeden Clarke, Jay Ryan, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Kelly William, Zorga Qaunaq, Bailey Poching, Nutaaq Doreen Simmonds, Keira Belle Cooper and Tanya Tagaq.

Writers for season one included Aglok MacDonald; Arnaquq-Baril; Kathryn Borel, Jr.; Susan Coyne; Garry Campbell; Linsey Stewart; Moriah Sallaffie; Aviaq Johnston; and JP Larocque. Directors were Anya Adams, Aleysa Young, Renuka Jeyapalan, Zoe Leigh Hopkins and Danis Goulet.

North of North films in Iqaluit, Nunavut and Toronto, Ontario, in Canada.