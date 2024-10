ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung TV Plus has launched the TV5MONDE Voyage channel in France, with the TV5MONDE Info channel to follow in December in France and Italy.

TV5MONDE Voyage offers travel and lifestyle content, including programs such as L’Art & la Matière, Démo de Mode and Tendance XXI.

TV5MONDE Info broadcasts the latest news and current affairs magazine programs produced by TV5MONDE and its partners. This includes 64′ Le Monde en Français, Le Journal International, Internationales, L’invité and Objectif Monde.

“All those with a Samsung smart TV can now enjoy a new editorial offer in the particularly sought-after sectors of travel and exotic destinations, news and current affairs, offered by TV5MONDE and directly accessible on their TV,” said Antoine Chotard, country lead for Samsung TV France and EMEA. “This new partnership reflects Samsung TV Plus’s commitment to offering our growing user base the very best in free television content.”

Kim Younes, chairman and chief executive officer of TV5MONDE, added, “We are delighted with this exceptional partnership with Samsung TV Plus, a major player in the television of the future. This initiative reflects our determination to accelerate our offer both in terms of innovation and new usages, and develop an ever-closer relationship with our audiences across the globe.”