BBC Studios has entered a partnership with the 9Network in Australia for the launch of six exclusive FAST channels, including BBC Comedy and BBC Food.

BBC Home & Garden, BBC Earth, Top Gear and Antiques Roadshow UK FAST channels will be coming to the platform in Australia. In all, 9Now will house more than 300 titles across six on-demand dedicated channels available for free, showcasing BBC’s breadth of factual, lifestyle, comedy shows and more.

Hamish Turner, director of 9Now and programming, said: “We’re excited to announce the arrival of six new channels on 9Now, showcasing iconic titles like Top Gear and Antiques Roadshow alongside four genre-themed channels, including BBC comedies. This marks another great step in our partnership with BBC Studios as we work together to expand our live channel offering. By combining Nine’s market-leading platform with BBC Studios’ world-class content, we’re delivering even more of what our audiences love whenever they want it.”

Deborah Tod, director of content partnerships and sales at BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand, said: “We have a longstanding relationship with the 9Network, and I’m delighted that we can build on that relationship to create a new partnership, giving us new ways to bring so much fantastic British content across multiple genres to Australian audiences through these FAST channels.”