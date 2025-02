ADVERTISEMENT

StarHub and BBC Studios have expanded their long-term partnership, through which BBC News will become available to a wider audience in Singapore.

BBC News has now been added to StarHub’s Starter+ and Malay+ passes. StarHub’s Entertainment+ subscribers will also continue to have access to BBC Studios’ content on the platforms they prefer across BBC News, BBC Earth, BBC Lifestyle, CBeebies and BBC First or on-demand through BBC Player.

Phil Hardman, executive VP and general manager of BBC Studios Asia, said, “Our partnership with StarHub continues to bring the best of British content to Singaporean audiences. Making the BBC News channel available to even more StarHub subscribers will mean that our trusted breaking news, sports news and documentaries will be able to shine brightly in a world of increasing misinformation.”

Cheryl Png, VP of distribution for Southeast Asia, South Korea and Japan for BBC Studios Asia, said, “StarHub continues to be an important and strategic partner for BBC Studios. Together, we are committed to delivering powerful, entertaining and inspiring content to a wider audience in Singapore. Our shared vision and collaboration continue to drive us forward in bringing unparalleled British content that captivates and engages our viewers.”

“Through this valuable partnership with BBC Studios, StarHub is delighted to bring premium content to our customers,” said Johan Buse, chief of the consumer business group at StarHub. “We understand the needs of our customers and are committed to delivering exactly what they want—whether it’s world-class entertainment, inspiring documentaries or insightful storytelling. At StarHub, we continuously strive to further enhance the entertainment options available to our subscribers, ensuring they have access to premium, engaging and inspiring content at their fingertips.”