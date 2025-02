ADVERTISEMENT

Charlotte Moore, currently chief content officer for the BBC, will be joining Left Bank Pictures as its new CEO and will hold a dual role as executive VP, creative director across Sony Pictures Television’s (SPT) international production group.

As the CEO of Left Bank, Moore will drive and implement creative and growth strategies that concentrate on premium international content. Executive VP, creative director for SPT International Production is a newly created role, which will see Moore lead the group’s creative strategy.

Moore has served as chief content officer at the BBC since 2020, setting the creative vision and editorial strategy for BBC Content across all scripted and unscripted genres and platforms. She has served as the creative lead for all of the BBC’s network television and radio output and services, including BBC iPlayer, Sounds, Film, Sport and Children’s & Education.

Moore said, “It’s an honor to be joining the brilliant team at Left Bank to become CEO of one of the U.K.’s most successful production companies, which is an absolute credit to Andy Harries. I couldn’t be more excited to be returning to program-making, and I’m thrilled to be joining Wayne Garvie and the Sony group as executive VP, creative director.

“It’s been a privilege to lead the BBC creatively through a time of such unprecedented change, championing the very best British storytelling across radio and TV. I’m incredibly grateful to all the brilliant commissioning teams and program-makers I’ve worked with along the way. The BBC is an extraordinary place to work. There’s nowhere quite like it that backs risk-taking, innovation and homegrown creativity with such commitment. But I’m ready to take on a new challenge and can’t wait to embark on a whole new adventure with Left Bank Pictures and Sony.”

Wayne Garvie, president of international production at Sony Pictures Television, to whom Moore will report, said, “It is thrilling to welcome Charlotte to Left Bank and to our Sony Pictures family. One of the outstanding executives of her generation, it will be fantastic to have her leading the phenomenal team at Left Bank into a new era. And as our creative director, she will play a key role in ensuring Sony continues to maximize the opportunities of the digital age.

“I have long had huge respect for Charlotte and everything she has achieved at the BBC. In the rich U.K. media ecology, PSBs play a pivotal role, and their sustainability is essential. In her storeyed and esteemed career at the BBC, she has been an integral force in continuing to make our national broadcaster a globally renowned institution of the highest regard, and one of which we can all be immensely proud. Welcoming her to Sony and this next chapter for Left Bank is tremendously exciting.”