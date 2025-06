ADVERTISEMENT

The BBC has formally confirmed Kate Phillips as its new chief content officer, succeeding Charlotte Moore.

Phillips, previously director of unscripted, was appointed to fill the role on an interim basis after Moore revealed her decision to move to Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. Phillips has been with the pubcaster for 12 years, including as controller of BBC One and controller of entertainment. She also served as creative director of formats for BBC Worldwide.

Director-General Tim Davie said, “Kate’s passion for delivering world-class content to all our audiences shines through in everything she does. Her experience with the BBC spans over 12 years, and in that time, she has brought innovation, outstanding creativity, and an absolute focus on our audiences. She has a fantastic record of delivering creative hits which embody the best of the BBC.”

Phillips added: “Over the past few months, I have thoroughly enjoyed being more involved in the huge breadth of brilliant content that we produce across the U.K. and, of course, it’s been great getting to know so many new people. This is one of the best roles in the business at an incredible organization, and I can’t wait to get started.”