WEBTOON Entertainment’s LINE Digital Frontier is developing an anime series based on the webcomic Teenage Mercenary.

One of WEBTOON’s top action titles, Teenage Mercenary has logged more than 1.8 billion global views.

“Teenage Mercenary is one of those rare series that hits every note—action, emotion, suspense and style,” said Sinbae Kim, chief growth officer of LINE Digital Frontier. “It’s a global sensation that’s dominated across regions, and now it’s getting the anime adaptation fans have been asking for. We’re excited to bring this incredible story to new fans all over the world.”

WEBTOON Entertainment is home to a slate of anime adaptations, with 20 in development for this year, including Omniscient Reader with Aniplex and Crunchyroll.