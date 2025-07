ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung TV Plus in the U.S. and Canada has launched REMOW’s It’s Anime FAST channel.

“We developed It’s Anime to meet the expectations of today’s anime audience—passionate, engaged fans who want timely access to the latest series without barriers,” said Akira Ishii, CEO of REMOW. “This channel treats FAST as one of the premier destinations for top-quality anime. We’re proud to offer this on a FAST service where viewers can discover and enjoy fresh, in-demand titles as they become part of the global conversation. And we hope this channel expands the fanbase of anime.”

Titles launching on the platform in the coming months include Tougen Anki, Haigakura, Your Forma and My Deer Friend Nokotan.

REMOW’s 24/7 Samurai-Shinobi FAST channel is offered on Prime Video. It’s Anime is now streaming on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S. and Canada, with additional platforms and territories rolling out throughout 2025 and 2026.