ADVERTISEMENT

Sphere Media has revealed that Marlo Miazga, president and executive producer for English unscripted and kids and family, has left the company.

Over her 30-year career, Miazga has worked as an editor, series producer, creator and executive producer across nearly every genre of television. She served 9 years at the independent unscripted production company BGM as head of content and production and then became CEO.

She went on to become the president of English unscripted, documentaries and kids and family at Sphere Media.

The kids’ and family division will continue to be overseen by Judith Beauchemin, executive VP of operations, with Sphere Media’s senior VP of development and content, Kim Bondi, helming Sphere Media’s unscripted division.

“I would like to thank Marlo for her time with us over the past five years as president of English unscripted, documentaries and kids and family,” said Bruno Dube, CEO of Sphere Media. “Marlo was part of the team during a period of significant industry shifts and evolving business priorities. We are grateful for her presence and collaboration during this time of change. As we move forward with a renewed focus on growth and realignment, I want to take a moment to recognize her years of service and collaboration. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Miazga said, “I’m incredibly proud of what we have accomplished here at Sphere Media since our acquisition in 2020. Many significant challenges were met both personally and professionally. Gratefully, what this has created in me is resilience. I will always be grateful to Sphere for giving me a home to grow. So, whilst I am sad to close this chapter, indisputably, my standout success is the powerful, creative and hugely loved team that I’m leaving in charge.”