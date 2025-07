ADVERTISEMENT

Neshama Entertainment has appointed Guru Studio alum Lauren Leinburd as senior VP of business and legal affairs.

In her new role, Leinburd will oversee all business and legal affairs functions across Neshama’s growing slate of film and television projects.

Leinburd most recently served as senior VP of business affairs and general counsel at Guru Studio. Previously, she was VP and general counsel at Breakthrough Entertainment.

“I’m honored to join Neshama at such an exciting time in its growth,” Leinburd said. “The company’s commitment to compelling, globally resonant storytelling is clear, and I look forward to supporting that vision with strong legal and business guidance across every stage of the creative and commercial process.”

Arnie Zipursky, co-founder and CEO of Neshama, said, “We’re excited to strengthen our executive team as we enter a new phase of growth. With our evolving content pipeline and international partnerships, this role is key to ensuring we continue to deliver high-quality, commercially viable storytelling from development to delivery.”