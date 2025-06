ADVERTISEMENT

This fall, The CW is set to deliver six original movies based on Harlequin novels from Centinel Media and Bell Media.

Developed in association with Fremantle and produced by Neshama Entertainment, the titles, kicking off with Montana Mavericks, will be distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

“The CW has been building a passionate weekend audience of movie lovers, and this new slate of original films is for romance fans everywhere,” said Heather Olander, head of scripted and unscripted content. “These feel-good stories, inspired by hugely successful blockbuster Harlequin novels, are the perfect blend of nostalgia and escapism, and thanks to our exciting partnership with Fathom Entertainment, we’re thrilled to bring these films to the big screen first—giving fans the chance to laugh, swoon and fall in love together in theaters this summer.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Centinel Media, The CW Network and Fathom Entertainment to bring Harlequin’s great love stories to life on the big and small screens,” said Brent Lewis, executive VP and publisher at Harlequin. “This is an exciting opportunity to tell the incredible stories of our authors in a new medium to millions of Harlequin fans and new audiences alike.”

Rounding out the slate are Ordinary Girl in a Tiara, Paws in the City, Recipe for Romance, Savvy Sheldon Feels Good as Hell and Second Guessing Fate.