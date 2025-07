ADVERTISEMENT

France Télévisions has clinched a deal that brings its channels and on-demand slate to Prime Video users in the country.

All Prime Video members in France can now access the entire france.tv offering, which includes the channels France 2, France 3, France 4, France 5 and France Info, preview and replay programs and exclusive content.

The slate covers sports such as the Tour de France, the Women’s Euro and the Women’s Rugby World Cup as well as drama series, entertainment, docs, youth content and live news.

“With this unprecedented distribution method, our group is taking a historic step toward strengthening the visibility of its public service offering, and thus enabling all audiences to rediscover and discover the unique richness of france.tv in new environments,” said Delphine Ernotte Cunci, president and CEO of France Télévisions.

“Following Max, Paramount+, Ciné+OCS, Universal+ and MGM+, alongside 43 additional channels, we are delighted to have reached this agreement and to be able to make France Télévisions’ extensive catalog available to all our Prime customers in France,” added Christophe Deguine, general manager of Prime Video in France. “We are constantly looking for new ways to expand the quality content offering to our customers and confirm Prime Video as the number one entertainment destination.”