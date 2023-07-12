Neshama Entertainment Forms In-House Distribution Arm

ADVERTISEMENT

Neshama Entertainment has set up an in-house distribution unit, Neshama Releasing, to oversee the Canadian sales of Neshama-produced content, FOX Entertainment-produced content and third-party programming.

Brook Peters will serve as senior VP of sales and business development at Neshama Releasing.

The newly formed distribution arm will work in close collaboration with FOX Entertainment Global, which will handle distribution of content outside of Canada. The move comes as Neshama marks its fifth year in operation.

“Over these past five years, we have worked passionately and strategically to establish Neshama as a leading production company in Canada,” said Arnie Zipursky, co-founder and executive producer at Neshama Entertainment. “And, in the past 12 months, we have built our in-house production division Neshama Studios, which, after seeing great success in Hamilton, we are looking to continue building and exploring hubs across the country. So, the establishment of a distribution operation is a natural evolution of our business, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to launch Neshama Releasing and have Brook lead the charge on our behalf. We look to him to be an integral part of our company’s continued success.”

“This dynamic and growing team represents the evolution of business models for television production and distribution in Canada and globally,” added Peters. “It’s an incredible honor to be joining the team at this exciting time as the company expands its operations. I cannot wait to ‘dig in’ with my colleagues in fostering new relationships, building on existing ones and thinking creatively about the future of our industry.”