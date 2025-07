ADVERTISEMENT

George Savvides is stepping down as chair of Australia’s SBS at the end of his second term.

Savvides was tapped as deputy chair of the Australian multicultural broadcaster in February 2017 and was named chair in July 2020.

“I’d like to congratulate George, on behalf of the board and the organization, for the immense contribution he has made to SBS over the last eight years,” said James Taylor, SBS’s managing director. “From the very beginning, he saw the potential and responsibility of SBS—not just to be a broadcaster, but to be a builder of trust, identity and inclusion in this country. He’s been a fierce advocate for SBS’s independence and public value, and his voice has carried weight with government and community stakeholders who trust and respect him deeply.”

Savvides added: “As I prepare to depart the role of a lifetime, I’m proud that SBS continues to go from strength to strength, delivering essential services to all Australians with a strong focus on building respect, understanding and cohesion to deliver better social and economic outcomes for all the communities we serve. SBS is a public institution that enjoys deep levels of trust among our audiences in an age of misinformation and polarization. It continues to be an exemplar, offering a seat at the table to all Australians in every language, from every background, across a diverse range of experiences. The story of SBS is and always has been the story of Australia.’’

SBS Deputy Chair Christine Zeitz will serve as acting chair until a new chair is appointed by the Australian government.

“George has been an outstanding chair, bringing a rare combination of strategic discipline, lived values and deeply personal leadership to the role,” Zeitz said. “I thank him for his service, and I look forward to bringing an equal level of passion and dedication to delivering on SBS’s Charter whilst serving as Acting Chair.”