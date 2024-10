ADVERTISEMENT

Australia’s SBS has named Nakul Legha, who joined the company in January from Netflix, as head of scripted.

Since joining as a commissioning executive earlier this year, Legha has played a key role in the production and development of SBS’s slate of locally commissioned programs, including the new romantic drama Four Years Later. As head of scripted, he will oversee the network’s flagship commissioned scripted series, short-form content from its growing slate of digital originals and industry initiatives that elevate new and diverse voices.

Legha brings a wealth of experience to the role across the creative, commercial and legal aspects of television and film commissioning, acquisitions and programming. He joined SBS from Netflix, where he spent several years helping the streamer’s local content strategy grow. He oversaw original developments and productions as a creative executive, including Boy Swallows Universe, Wellmania, Surviving Summer and ONEFOUR: Against All Odds. He also led the streamer’s local film and TV programming and acquisitions, including Eddie’s Lil’ Homies.

He began his career as an intellectual property and entertainment lawyer, most recently at ABC, where he negotiated commissioning, acquisition and talent deals and advised on key initiatives for emerging and diverse talent.

“I’m honored to take on this role and build on SBS’s incredible legacy of bold and distinctive Australian stories,” Legha said. “SBS is one of the world’s great cultural institutions. The stories and faces on SBS were my connection to Australian culture and community as a newly arrived immigrant. I’m thrilled to be able to return the favor and deliver shows that delight, surprise and resonate with audiences here and across the world.”

John Godfrey, head of commissioning at SBS, commented, “We’re thrilled to have Nakul leading SBS Scripted, in recognition of his exceptional talents and genuine passion for Australian stories. We’re excited to see him continue to evolve our scripted slate and create stories that celebrate and connect with all Australians.”