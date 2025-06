ADVERTISEMENT

Fox Corporation has acquired the Mexican sports broadcasting platform Caliente TV and tapped Carlos Martinez to oversee its Latin American business.

Martinez has been appointed executive VP and managing director for Latin America at Fox Corporation, with oversight for the FOX broadcast strategy in Latin America, the transition of Caliente TV in Mexico and the channel’s launch in Central America.

“FOX’s investment to acquire Caliente TV reflects our commitment to building a leading sports streaming business in Mexico with massive audience reach, a robust sports rights portfolio and an impressive roster of exclusive sports leagues and talent,” said Martinez.

The move will enable FOX to develop a multiplatform business in LatAm with a pay-TV channel and SVOD service alongside Tubi. The deal also brings to the company an extensive slate of sports rights, including six Liga MX men’s clubs, ten Liga MX women’s clubs, the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Premier League and the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.