Nine has announced a new leadership team as it restructures its streaming and broadcasting operations under Amanda Laing, managing director.

Working across free and subscription broadcast and streaming products, Michael Healy has been tapped as executive director of entertainment and Cailah Scobie is now executive director of entertainment content acquisitions. Nine has also tapped Fiona Dear as executive director of news and current affairs, and all sports will sit under Brent Williams.

Hamish Turner will have responsibility for the P&L of Channel 9, 9 multi-channels and 9Now and Dan Taylor will be responsible for the P+L of Stan.

Nine will also soon be recruiting for the new positions of chief strategy officer and CMO within streaming and broadcast,

Laing said, “There is immense opportunity to drive growth for the Nine Group and strong momentum already underway. While Nine’s streaming and broadcast brands have enjoyed independent success, our strength lies in the power of the Nine Group and today’s changes are the first step in unlocking that potential. We’re lucky enough to have some of the industry’s top talent and I’m excited to leverage their experience across our streaming and broadcast brands.”