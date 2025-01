ADVERTISEMENT

Keith Le Goy has been tapped as the chairman of Sony Pictures Television, succeeding Ravi Ahuja, who recently became president and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Le Goy, formerly chairman of worldwide distribution and networks, now adds oversight of domestic and international production, including the game show business and GSN (Game Show Network), to his remit. He continues to report to Ahuja.

“Keith has a remarkable track record at SPE, both in distribution and the businesses he has led,” Ahuja said. “He is strategic, growth-oriented and has a razor-sharp mind. Just as importantly, as a close partner of mine in our TV business, I have seen firsthand that he is a fantastic colleague. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

“It is a privilege to take the helm of the television group at this transformative time in the industry,” said Le Goy. “Thanks to Ravi and our incredible teams, SPT is well positioned to lead and build upon our rich legacy in this evolving and dynamic marketplace, and I am invigorated by the opportunities ahead.”